Wilson Sons : 2Q20 Conference Call Presentation

This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Wilson Sons, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.
The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. The independent auditors report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.
Our Response to Covid-19
We are taking significant action to protect our people and our business.
Protect the health, safety
Ensure the continuity of all
Safeguard the financial
and well-being of our
our operations safely,
strength and resilience of
employees, clients and
providing excellent services
our businesses, preserving
other stakeholders
to our customers
a robust capital structure
Governance & Risk Management
World-class Safety
Environmental, Social and Governance Practices (ESG)
We continue to seek improvements in our environmental, social and corporate governance practices.
Safety: Lost-time Injuries
The lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) refers to the number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked.
93% reduction in lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked, between 2010 and 1H20.
Corporate Governance
2nd Independent Board Member
appointed in July 2020 ( Mauro Moreira)
81% of adherence to the 2020 Brazilian
Corporate Governance Code
2019 Bloomberg ESG Survey Report
published in May 2020 (3rd year)
Financial Performance: 2Q20 Highlights
Wilson Sons reports 2Q20 EBITDA of US$36.9M, a 10.6% increase in US$ terms from 2Q19, and a 53.6% increase in R$ terms.
2Q20 RESULTS (US$M)
Revenues
EBITDA
Profit (Loss)
83.1 36.9 5.7
-15.8% y/y
+10.6% y/y
-14.1% y/y
1H20 RESULTS (US$M)
Revenues
EBITDA
Profit (Loss)
174.2 73.0 (2.0)
-12.6% y/y
+3.3% y/y
n.a.
Revenues fell as a result of the negative impact of the devaluation of the R$ against the US$, and the decline in operational activity.
EBITDA increased fuelled by strong results in towage and lower costs.
Profit after tax declined negatively impacted by exchange rate effects.
We delivered a resilient performance in 1H20 (+3.3% y/y), despite the economic impacts of Covid-19.
Liquidity remains strong with US$97.3M in cash at quarter end.
Financial Performance: Operating Yield
Container terminal and offshore vessel revenues were negatively affected by the Brazilian Real devaluation against the US Dollar. The towage division benefitted from an improved revenue mix.
Net Revenue (US$M)
2Q20
2Q19
% Change
Container Terminals
-23.9%
30.3
39.8
Towage
10.0%
41.5
37.7
Offshore Vessels
-12.0%
14.0
15.9
Liquidity & Capital Resources
All our liquidity ratios remain strong as a result of a robust balance sheet.
Liquidity Ratios
Bank Debt Breakdown
US$M
At 30-Jun-20
30/06/20
31/03/20
(%)
Total Bank Debt
332.1
324.3
2.4%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
97.3
96.8
0.6%
Net Bank Debt
234.8
227.5
3.2%
Net Bank Debt Pro Forma
446.3
441.6
1.1%
Gearing ¹
55.5%
51.6%
3.9 p.p.
Net Bank Debt / EBITDA (ex-IFRS16)
1.9x
1.9x
0.0x
Net Bank Debt / EBITDA Pro Forma (ex-IFRS16)
2.9x
3.0x
0.0x
Bank Debt Maturity Schedule - Pro Forma 2
US$M; At 30-Jun-20; US$/R$ PTAX rate of 5.48
Notes: (1) Gearing = Net Bank Debt / Equity. (2) In 2Q20 the BNDES granted Wilson Sons eligibility for the Covid-19 standstill agreement, with the postponement of loan repayment instalments (principal + interests) that would occur between May/20 and Oct/20. This delayed
approximately US$10.3M for the Group's consolidated companies and US$9.9M regarding the Company's 50% share in the offshore support vessel joint venture. Loan repayments are to be made according to the remaining terms of the contracts included in the scheme.
Capex: Guidance
Low organic capex in the coming years.
Capital Expenditures - Pro Forma(1)
US$M, excluding right-of-use assets
Note: (1) From 2012, the offshore vessel JV capex is not consolidated for IFRS.
Capex: Salvador Terminal Expansion
The Salvador terminal expansion is expected to be completed in 4Q20. The new cranes arrived in May and we are currently commissioning this equipment, as well as levelling and paving an existing backyard area.
Operational Data: July 2020
Despite the economic impacts of Covid-19,trade-linked activities delivered a resilient performance in the first seven months of the year.
❱ Container terminal volumes increased with improved volumes of gateway, transshipment and empty containers.
❱ Towage manoeuvres were down reflecting the decrease in volumes due to Covid-19.
❱ Offshore vessel operating days fell with the termination of a few contracts in the period.
❱ Vessel turnarounds at the offshore bases declined due to reduced activities for Equinor and Enauta.
Final Remarks
In what is a challenging environment for humanity we reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders, and remain confident in the resilience of our businesses.
The safety and well-being of our employees and other stakeholders remains our top priority.
Solid financial position - robust capital structure, strong liquidity.
Agile and able to respond swiftly to dynamic situations.
Well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, perpetuating efficiency gains.
Thank you.
Appendix
Share Price Performance
Historical Share Price: WSON33
Total Share Return: WSON33 vs IBOVESPA
R$ vs US$ (Last Price on 11-Aug-20)
R$, on 11-Aug-20
Source: Bloomberg
Financial Calendar 2020
12 Mar 2020 4Q19 and FY19 Results ✓
29 Apr 2020 Annual General Meeting 2020 ✓
14 May 2020 1Q20 Results ✓
19 May 2020 1Q20 Results Conference Call ✓
11 Aug 2020 2Q20 Results ✓
13 Aug 2020 2Q20 Results Conference Call ✓
11 Nov 2020 3Q20 Results
17 Nov 2020 3Q20 Results Conference Call
Definitions
IFRS: Figures reported on a consolidated basis.
Pro Forma: Figures include the 50% share of the results from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture and intercompany results.
TTM: Trailing twelve months.
Ex-IFRS16: Figures exclude the effects of the IFRS16 accounting standard, which requires leases to be recorded as assets and liabilities (right-of-use assets and financial lease liabilities).
LTIFR: Lost-time injury frequency rate (refers to the number of lost-time accidents occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked).
TEU: Twenty-foot equivalent unit (cargo capacity of a twenty-foot-long container).
DWT: Deadweight tonnage (measure of a vessel's weight carrying capacity, not including the empty weight of the ship).