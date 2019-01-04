Log in
WILTON RESOURCES INC (WIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 11:40:00 pm
0.93 CAD   -7.00%
Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

01/04/2019 | 12:05am CET

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2019) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, announces that on January 3, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 100,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to an officer of the Corporation. The Options vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $1.00 per Share. The grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Wilton Resources Inc.
Richard Anderson
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 619 6609

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Richard G. Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manjeet Dhillon Chief Financial Officer
Stuart B. McDowall Independent Director
Darryl J. Raymaker Independent Director
Gerald Lynn Roe Director
