Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, announces that on June 18, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 423,480 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation (the "Option Holders"). The Options vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.33 per Share.

The Corporation further announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation cancelled 180,000 previously issued Options held by an officer of the Corporation, which had been issued on June 22, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.80 per Share. The Corporation has since re-issued 180,000 Options to purchase Shares to such officer of the Corporation on substantially similar terms as the Option Holders. The Options vest on the date of issuance with an exercise price of $0.80 per Share and have an expiry date of June 22, 2022.

Each grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

