WILTON RESOURCES INC    WIL   CA97263A1057

WILTON RESOURCES INC

(WIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/14 01:32:14 pm
0.44 CAD   +17.33%
05:00pWilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
06/10Wilton Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
NE
05/31Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing
NE
Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

06/18/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, announces that on June 18, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 423,480 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation (the "Option Holders"). The Options vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.33 per Share.

The Corporation further announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation cancelled 180,000 previously issued Options held by an officer of the Corporation, which had been issued on June 22, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.80 per Share. The Corporation has since re-issued 180,000 Options to purchase Shares to such officer of the Corporation on substantially similar terms as the Option Holders. The Options vest on the date of issuance with an exercise price of $0.80 per Share and have an expiry date of June 22, 2022.

Each grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Wilton Resources Inc.
Richard Anderson
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 619 6609

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45714


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Richard G. Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manjeet Dhillon Chief Financial Officer
Stuart B. McDowall Independent Director
Darryl J. Raymaker Independent Director
Gerald Lynn Roe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILTON RESOURCES INC-56.86%0
CNOOC LTD2.96%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.36%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.00%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.66%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.28%35 163
