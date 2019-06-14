Winas : Australian Properties Sale

Australian Properties Sale
|
Announcement Title
|
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 14, 2019 17:39
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Disposal of Share Capital in Subsidiaries of the Company - Australian Properties Sale
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190614OTHRYG3J
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Siau Kuei Lian
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 112,811 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sinwa Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:38:02 UTC