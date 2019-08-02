Log in
Winas Ltd    SINW   SG1N21908982

WINAS LTD

(SINW)
News 
News

Winas : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash In Accordance With Rule 1018(1)(B) Of The Listing Manual

0
08/02/2019 | 06:40am EDT

Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash In Accordance With Rule 1018(1)(B) Of The Listing Manual

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 2, 2019 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Monthly Valuation of Assets and Utilisation of Cash
Announcement Reference SG190802OTHRDSTM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 140,954 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sinwa Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:39:01 UTC
Chart WINAS LTD
Duration : Period :
Winas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINAS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce William Rann Chief Executive Officer
Yong Teng Sim Executive Chairman
Lay Ling Tan Non-Executive Director
Lee Seng Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nai Meng Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINAS LTD-84.31%10
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD11.65%3 623
SEASPAN CORPORATION25.54%2 115
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%2 042
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-9.36%1 282
COSCO SHIPPING SPLIZED CARIRS CO LTD16.31%1 176
