Winbond Electronics : Supports Accelerated Roll-Out of 5G CPE Modems With Release of 2Gb NAND+2Gb LPDDR4x Multi-Chip Package

07/01/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

New W71NW20KK1KW MCP’s non-volatile Flash/high-speed DRAM combination is optimized for cost effectiveness and memory capacity in static 5G modem applications

Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced the launch of a new 1.8V 2Gb+2Gb NAND Flash and LPDDR4x memory product in a compact 8.0mm x 9.5mm x 0.8mm multi-chip package (MCP).

The new W71NW20KK1KW product, which combines robust Single Level Cell (SLC) NAND Flash and high-speed, low-power LPDDR4x memory, provides sufficient memory capacity for 5G cellular modems that are intended for use as Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) in homes and offices.

While mobile 5G modems typically require larger memory densities, static 5G CPE modems can operate perfectly with memory capacities of 2Gb NAND/2Gb DRAM. By offering this memory combination in a compact single package, Winbond’s W71NW20KK1KW enables 5G modem manufacturers to meet the system requirements of CPE units at the lowest possible materials and production cost.

It is expected that the introduction of a new generation of cost-optimized 5G CPE units incorporating the W71NW20KK1KW will help to accelerate consumer adoption of 5G as an alternative to fixed-line copper or optical xDSL links in the last mile of high-speed broadband networks.

Wilson Huang, product marketing manager at Winbond, said: "The 2Gb+2Gb MCP from Winbond is ideal for the cellular market’s next phase of growth as it starts to install static 5G CPE units in homes and offices.

"Winbond is now the only MCP chip manufacturer in the world that produces both NAND and LPDDR4x in its own wafer fabrication plants. Because Winbond is completely in control of the production of the memory components, customers ordering the W71NW20KK1KW MCP in production volumes can rely 100% on Winbond’s assurances of supply quantities and schedules, quality and service."

The W71NW20KK1KW is a 149-ball Ball Grid Array (BGA) MCP consisting of a 2Gb SLC NAND Flash die and a 2Gb LPDDR4x DRAM die. The robust SLC NAND Flash offers excellent endurance specifications and high data integrity. The SLC NAND only requires 4-bit ECC to achieve high data integrity, but the device’s 2KB+128B page size provides enough space for the use of 8-bit ECC.

The W71NW20KK1KW has an 8-bit bus, and is organized in blocks of 64 pages. The NAND die’s performance specifications include a maximum page Read time of 25µs and a typical page program time of 250µs.

The LPDDR4x DRAM die, which operates at a high frequency of 1866MHz, provides an LVSTL_11 interface and features eight internal banks for concurrent operation. It offers a data rate of up to 4267MT/s, supporting the fast data-transfer rates to be offered by 5G cellular networks.

The W71NW20KK1KW is available now in production volumes. More information may be found at www.winbond.com.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a total memory solution provider. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services.

Winbond’s product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM and Code Storage Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets.

Winbond’s headquarters is in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China and Hong Kong.

Based in Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.


© Business Wire 2019
