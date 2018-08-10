Log in
WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/10 09:24:22 am
270 GBp   +0.09%
10:16aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/09WINCANTON : extends Ibstock Brick relationship by four years
PU
08/08WINCANTON : Pension scheme agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/10/2018 | 10:16am CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name CHRISTOPHER FENTON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s)
CHRISTOPHER FENTON £ 2.705258p 462
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMRS ON 7 AUGUST 2018: 

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £1,249.83
e) Date of the transaction  7 AUGUST 2018
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name MARCOS HART
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR GROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s)
MARCOS HART £ 2.705258p 91
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 7 AUGUST 2018: 91 

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £246.94
e) Date of the transaction  7 AUGUST 2018
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

© PRNewswire 2018
