WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name ADRIAN COLMAN

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / PDMR DIRECTOR

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES UNDER ISA DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.77 996

d) Aggregated information



TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 996



TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £2.77

e) Date of the transaction 7 AUGUST 2018