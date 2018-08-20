Log in
WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/20 02:52:53 pm
252.25 GBp   +0.90%
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/20/2018 | 02:39pm CEST
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
ADRIAN COLMAN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / PDMR DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES UNDER ISA DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.77 996
d) Aggregated information

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 996

TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £2.77
e) Date of the transaction  7 AUGUST 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

© PRNewswire 2018
