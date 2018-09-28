WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|PDMR
|MANAGING DIRECTOR – RETAIL & CONSUMER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|WINCANTON PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 45,577 ORDINARY SHARES AT NIL COST OF OPTION. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE CLOSING PRICE ON 22 SEPTEMBER 2018 OF £2.22.
|
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|24,155
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 24,155
TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £NIL
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
| 22 SEPTEMBER 2018
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market
|
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|PDMR
|MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|WINCANTON PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 35,463 ORDINARY SHARES AT NIL COST OF OPTION. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE CLOSING PRICE ON 22 SEPTEMBER 2018 OF £2.22.
|
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|18,795
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 18,795
TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £NIL
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
| 22 SEPTEMBER 2018
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market
|