WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/28/2018 | 05:11pm CEST
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
LIAM MCELROY
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR – RETAIL & CONSUMER
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 45,577 ORDINARY SHARES AT NIL COST OF OPTION. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE CLOSING PRICE ON 22 SEPTEMBER 2018 OF £2.22.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 24,155
d) Aggregated information

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 24,155

TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £NIL
e) Date of the transaction  22 SEPTEMBER 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
CHRIS FENTON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 35,463 ORDINARY SHARES AT NIL COST OF OPTION. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE CLOSING PRICE ON 22 SEPTEMBER 2018 OF £2.22.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 18,795
d) Aggregated information

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 18,795

TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £NIL
e) Date of the transaction  22 SEPTEMBER 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

© PRNewswire 2018
