WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name LIAM MCELROY

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR – RETAIL & CONSUMER

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 45,577 ORDINARY SHARES AT NIL COST OF OPTION. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE CLOSING PRICE ON 22 SEPTEMBER 2018 OF £2.22.

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 24,155

d) Aggregated information



TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 24,155



TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £NIL

e) Date of the transaction 22 SEPTEMBER 2018