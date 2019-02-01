Log in
WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 02/01 05:09:40 pm
238.7500 GBp   -0.52%
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/01/2019 | 12:31pm EST
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
ADRIAN COLMAN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / PDMR DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES UNDER ISA DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.44 626
d) Aggregated information

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 626

TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £1,527.44
e) Date of the transaction  11 JANUARY 2019
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

© PRNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.