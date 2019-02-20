WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name CHRISTOPHER FENTON

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Partnership Shares

Volume(s) Matching Shares

Volume(s) CHRISTOPHER FENTON £ 2.38096p 63 15

d) Aggregated information





-Aggregated volume



TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019: 78



TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £152.04

e) Date of the transaction 18 FEBRUARY 2019