Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/20 01:02:00 pm
236.0000 GBp   +1.72%
06:47aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/12WINCANTON : selected by HMRC for logistics contract
PU
02/11WINCANTON : adopts Alcumus SafeContractor for health & safety accreditation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:47am EST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name CHRISTOPHER FENTON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s) Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		 Matching Shares
Volume(s)
CHRISTOPHER FENTON £ 2.38096p 63 15
d) Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
 
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019: 78

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £152.04
e) Date of the transaction 18 FEBRUARY 2019
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name MARCOS HART
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR GROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s) Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		 Matching Shares
Volume(s)
MARCOS HART £ 2.38096p 63 16
d) Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
 
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019: 79

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £150.82
e) Date of the transaction 18 FEBRUARY 2019
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINCANTON PLC
06:47aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/12WINCANTON : selected by HMRC for logistics contract
PU
02/11WINCANTON : adopts Alcumus SafeContractor for health & safety accreditation
PU
02/06WINCANTON : shows industry-leading safety approach with six new vehicles for Tar..
PU
02/01WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/31Factbox - With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures
RE
01/25WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/24WINCANTON : secures contract renewal with British Sugar
PU
01/21WINCANTON : secures warehousing contract extension with Lucozade Ribena Suntory
PU
01/17WINCANTON : wins Asda renewal for dedicated transport and warehousing
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.