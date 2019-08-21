Log in
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/30WINCANTON : wins contract renewal with Cormar Carpets
PU
07/25WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/21/2019 | 07:11am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name CHRISTOPHER FENTON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s) Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		 Matching Shares
Volume(s)
CHRISTOPHER FENTON £ 2.272p 66 17
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 20 AUGUST 2019: 83

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £150.90
e) Date of the transaction 20 AUGUST 2019
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name MARCOS HART
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR GROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s) Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		 Matching Shares
Volume(s)
MARCOS HART £ 2.272p 67 16
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 20 AUGUST  2019: 83

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £152.39
e) Date of the transaction 20 AUGUST 2019
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

© PRNewswire 2019
