WINCANTON PLC    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/09 03:55:08 am
224.92 GBp   -0.48%
04:02aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/03WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/02WINCANTON : James Wroath joins Wincanton as Chief Executive Officer
PU
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/09/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name MARCOS HART
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR: GROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		  ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH



 ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction  SALE OF 14105 SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.252p 14105
d) Aggregated information  N/A SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction 30 AUGUST 2019
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

© PRNewswire 2019
