Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:35:10 pm
190.5 GBp   -16.81%
12:52pWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/12WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/04WINCANTON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/16/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

16 March 2020

WINCANTON PLC (“Wincanton” or the “Company”)

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, is pleased to announce that James Wroath, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, purchased 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £2.33 on the 12 March 2020.

Following this notification, Mr Wroath has a beneficial holding of 10,000 Ordinary Shares (which represents 0.008% of the issued share capital of the Company).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name  JAMES WROATH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  PDMR, CEO & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment  INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI  213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		  ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH

ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction  PURCHASE OF 10,000 SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.33p 10,000
d) Aggregated information  N/A SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction  12 MARCH 2020
f) Place of the transaction  LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc                                                                         Tel: 01249 710 000
Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan                                                                         Tel: 020 7466 5000
Richard Oldworth / Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers’ needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

•           17,600 colleagues

•           200+ locations

•           Responsible for 3,600 vehicles

•           Revenue £1.1bn

•           4,600 drivers

•           14.3m sqft of warehousing space


© PRNewswire 2020
