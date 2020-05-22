WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|CHRISTOPHER FENTON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|PDMR
|MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
|
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|WINCANTON PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
| c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Name(s)
|Price(s)
|Partnership Shares
Volume(s)
|Matching Shares
Volume(s)
|CHRISTOPHER FENTON
|£ 1.995p
|76
|19
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
-Aggregated volume
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 May 2020: 95
TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £151.67
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 May 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET
For further information, please contact:
Lyn Colloff, Interim Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000