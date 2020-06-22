Log in
06/22 08:45:46 am
190.36 GBX   -0.07%
08:44aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/18WINCANTON : New Morrisons contract win
PU
06/17WINCANTON : Preliminary Results
PU
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/22/2020 | 08:44am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name CHRISTOPHER FENTON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s) Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		 Matching Shares
Volume(s)
CHRISTOPHER FENTON £ 1.98p 75 19
d) Aggregated information









                                                                                                    


-Aggregated volume
 
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 JUNE  2020: 94

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £150.05
e) Date of the transaction 18 JUNE 2020
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name RICHARD GIFFORD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR GROUP IT DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name WINCANTON PLC
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s) Price(s) Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		 Matching Shares
Volume(s)
RICHARD GIFFORD £ 1.98p 76 19
d) Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
 
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 JUNE  2020: 95

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £150.69
e) Date of the transaction 18 JUNE 2020
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Interim Company Secretary                                                                    Tel: 01249 710 000


© PRNewswire 2020
