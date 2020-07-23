WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 July 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Wincanton plc (the “Company”) provides notification of a Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 18 July 2020 relating to the three below named PDMRs and their respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2017 LTIP has vested at 59.4% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted on 18 July 2017 to Mr. Lawlor, Mr. Fenton and Mr. Gifford.

Individual PDMR details are set out in the table below:

Name

and

position of PDMR Number of Options awarded Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions Number of

Exercisable Options remaining Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer 121,514 (49,335) 72,179 Chris Fenton,

Managing Director Specialist Services & Strategy 36,215 (14,704) 21,511 Richard Gifford,

Group IT Director 29,960 (12,164) 17,796



The Options are now available for each participant to exercise at any time up to 18 July 2027.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers’ needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

• 14m sq ft of warehousing space