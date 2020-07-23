Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 11:25:53 am
186 GBX   --.--%
11:12aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/22WINCANTON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
07/21WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 11:12am EDT

23 July 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Wincanton plc (the “Company”) provides notification of a Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 18 July 2020 relating to the three below named PDMRs and their respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2017 LTIP has vested at 59.4% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.  The nil cost options were granted on 18 July 2017 to Mr. Lawlor, Mr. Fenton and Mr. Gifford.

Individual PDMR details are set out in the table below:

Name
and
position of PDMR		 Number of Options awarded Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions Number of
Exercisable Options remaining
Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer 121,514 (49,335) 72,179
Chris Fenton,
Managing Director Specialist Services & Strategy		 36,215 (14,704) 21,511
Richard Gifford,
Group IT Director		 29,960 (12,164) 17,796


The Options are now available for each participant to exercise at any time up to 18 July 2027. 

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc                                                                                                   Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan                                                                                                            Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers’ needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

•             19,100 colleagues

•             200+ locations

•             Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

•             Revenue £1.1bn

•             5,500 drivers

•             14m sq ft of warehousing space


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WINCANTON PLC
11:12aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/22WINCANTON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
07/21WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/20WINCANTON : opens fifth Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford
PU
07/08WINCANTON : secures two-year contract extension with Asda
PU
06/29WINCANTON : New Waitrose contract win
PU
06/26WINCANTON PLC : - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PR
06/24WINCANTON : HSQ Director appointed to prestigious CILT UK board
PU
06/23WINCANTON : strengthens business development team with three new appointments
PU
06/23WINCANTON PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group