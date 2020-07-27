Log in
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/23WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/22WINCANTON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/27/2020 | 09:28am EDT

27 July 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc (“Wincanton” or the “Company”)

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that Dr Martin Read CBE, Chairman, purchased 21,507 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £1.85 on 24 July 2020. As a result, Dr Read has a total beneficial interest of 58,016 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.047% of total issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name  Dr Martin Read
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Wincanton plc
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		  Ordinary shares of 10p each



 ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of 21,507 shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.85 21,507
d) Aggregated information  N/A
e) Date of the transaction 24 July 2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc                                                                       Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan                                                                              Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers’ needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

•         19,100 colleagues

•         200+ locations

•         Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

•         Revenue £1.1bn

•         5,500 drivers

•         14m sq ft of warehousing space


