WINCANTON PLC : - Result of AGM
07/22/2020 | 09:28am EDT
22 July 2020
WINCANTON PLC (“Wincanton” or the “Group”)
Result of AGM
Wincanton PLC, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 22 July 2020, all the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of the Meeting, were duly passed on a poll.
The votes were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES AGAINST
|%
|VOTES TOTAL
|% OF ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|1
|Reports and Accounts
|91,318,091
|99.98
|18,965
|0.02
|91,337,056
|73.34
|3,181
|2
|Annual Report on Remuneration
|91,139,535
|99.82
|167,442
|0.18
|91,306,977
|73.31
|39,761
|3
|Directors’ Remuneration Policy
|88,034,224
|96.45
|3,243,796
|3.55
|91,278,020
|73.29
|68,717
|4
|Elect M.Jayaweera
|91,256,472
|99.96
|37,686
|0.04
|91,294,158
|73.30
|52,580
|5
|Elect J.Wroath
|91,279,072
|99.97
|31,428
|0.03
|91,310,500
|73.32
|30,946
|6
|Re-elect G.Barr
|91,276,978
|99.96
|33,214
|0.04
|91,310,192
|73.32
|31,243
|7
|Re-elect P.Dean
|91,199,124
|99.88
|111,197
|0.12
|91,310,321
|73.32
|31,048
|8
|Re-elect T.Lawlor
|91,276,590
|99.97
|26,387
|0.03
|91,302,977
|73.31
|38,458
|9
|Re-elect D.Lentz
|91,265,668
|99.95
|43,993
|0.05
|91,309,661
|73.32
|31,774
|10
|Re-elect S.Oades
|91,171,833
|99.86
|129,504
|0.14
|91,301,337
|73.31
|40,098
|11
|Re-elect M.Read
|91,188,631
|99.86
|127,459
|0.14
|91,316,090
|73.32
|23,708
|12
|To appoint Auditor
|91,205,153
|99.89
|99,633
|0.11
|91,304,786
|73.31
|35,160
|13
|Remuneration of Auditor
| 91,309,595
|99.97
|23,534
|0.03
|91,333,129
|73.33
|10,859
|14
|Amendment to share plan rules
|91,105,246
|99.81
|169,344
|0.19
|91,274,590
|73.29
|70,147
|15
|Donations of political organisations and political expenditure
|90,821,052
|99.48
|471,773
|0.52
|91,292,825
|73.30
|53,127
|16
|Allot shares
|88,752,568
|97.21
|2,548,347
|2.79
|91,300,915
|73.31
|43,001
|17
|Disapply Pre-emption rights
|90,990,731
|99.66
|314,186
|0.34
|91,304,917
|73.31
|36,522
|18
|Purchase own shares
|91,169,319
|99.83
|156,738
|0.17
|91,326,057
|73.33
|15,388
|19
|Notice of meetings other than AGMs
|90,607,196
|99.21
|719,221
|0.79
|91,326,417
|73.33
|15,029
The number of the Group’s shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 ordinary shares of 10p each.
Please note that each share carries one vote and that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the ‘votes for’ total.
Copies of the Resolutions will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available to the public for inspection.
For further information please contact:
Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000
Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns
Notes to Editors
About Wincanton
Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.
As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.
We work hard to understand and respond to our customers’ needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.
Key facts:
• 19,100 colleagues
• 200+ locations
• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles
• Revenue £1.1bn
• 5,500 drivers
• 14m sqft of warehousing space
