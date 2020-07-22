Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 09:15:59 am
184.85 GBX   +7.63%
09:28aWINCANTON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
07/21WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/20WINCANTON : opens fifth Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WINCANTON PLC : - Result of AGM

07/22/2020 | 09:28am EDT

  22 July 2020

WINCANTON PLC (“Wincanton” or the “Group”)

Result of AGM

Wincanton PLC, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 22 July 2020, all the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of the Meeting, were duly passed on a poll.

The votes were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD
1 Reports and Accounts 91,318,091 99.98 18,965 0.02 91,337,056 73.34 3,181
2 Annual Report on Remuneration 91,139,535 99.82 167,442 0.18 91,306,977 73.31 39,761
3 Directors’ Remuneration Policy 88,034,224 96.45 3,243,796 3.55 91,278,020 73.29 68,717
4 Elect M.Jayaweera 91,256,472 99.96 37,686 0.04 91,294,158 73.30 52,580
5 Elect J.Wroath 91,279,072 99.97 31,428 0.03 91,310,500 73.32 30,946
6 Re-elect G.Barr 91,276,978 99.96 33,214 0.04 91,310,192 73.32 31,243
7 Re-elect P.Dean 91,199,124 99.88 111,197 0.12 91,310,321 73.32 31,048
8 Re-elect T.Lawlor 91,276,590 99.97 26,387 0.03 91,302,977 73.31 38,458
9 Re-elect D.Lentz 91,265,668 99.95 43,993 0.05 91,309,661 73.32 31,774
10 Re-elect S.Oades 91,171,833 99.86 129,504 0.14 91,301,337 73.31 40,098
11 Re-elect M.Read 91,188,631 99.86 127,459 0.14 91,316,090 73.32 23,708
12 To appoint Auditor 91,205,153 99.89 99,633 0.11 91,304,786 73.31 35,160
13 Remuneration of Auditor   91,309,595 99.97 23,534 0.03 91,333,129 73.33 10,859
14 Amendment to share plan rules 91,105,246 99.81 169,344 0.19 91,274,590 73.29 70,147
15 Donations of political organisations and political expenditure 90,821,052 99.48 471,773 0.52 91,292,825 73.30 53,127
16 Allot shares 88,752,568 97.21 2,548,347 2.79 91,300,915 73.31 43,001
17 Disapply Pre-emption rights 90,990,731 99.66 314,186 0.34 91,304,917 73.31 36,522
18 Purchase own shares 91,169,319 99.83 156,738 0.17 91,326,057 73.33 15,388
19 Notice of meetings other than AGMs 90,607,196 99.21 719,221 0.79 91,326,417 73.33 15,029

The number of the Group’s shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 ordinary shares of 10p each.

Please note that each share carries one vote and that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the ‘votes for’ total.

Copies of the Resolutions will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available to the public for inspection.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc                                                                         Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan                                                                                Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers’ needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

•           19,100 colleagues

•           200+ locations

•           Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

•           Revenue £1.1bn

•           5,500 drivers

•           14m sqft of warehousing space


© PRNewswire 2020
