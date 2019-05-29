Log in
Wincanton : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

05/29/2019 | 05:09am EDT

29 May 2019

WINCANTON PLC ('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that the following documents are now available on the Company's website: www.wincanton.co.uk:

• The Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019

• The Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), which will be held at 11.00am on 27 June 2019 at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN

Printed copies of all the documents have been posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Company. These documents will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Adrian Colman, Chief Executive Officer

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth / Vicky Hayns

Maddie Seacombe / Tilly Abraham

Notes to Editors

Wincanton is the largest British third party logistics company (3PL), providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts:

· Annual revenue in the UK & Ireland exceeds £1.1 billion

· Over 18,000 colleagues including 4,000+ drivers

· Operates from 200+ locations with 6.6 million square feet of warehousing across the UK and Ireland

· Operating responsibility for around 3,400 vehicles

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:08:02 UTC
