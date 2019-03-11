Log in
Wincanton : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

03/11/2019 | 03:15am EDT

11 March 2019

WINCANTON PLC ('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Wincanton is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Debbie Lentz as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Group with effect from 1 June 2019. Ms Lentz will also be appointed as a member of the Company's Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Ms Lentz is currently President, Global Supply Chain and is a member of the Senior Management Team of Electrocomponents plc, the FTSE 250 global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions. Ms Lentz is responsible for leading the further development of the company's supply chain capability to provide an innovative and sustainable market-leading service for customers and suppliers worldwide.

Ms Lentz was previously Chief Supply Chain Officer at Toys 'R' Us from 2014 to 2017 where she led the expansion of their digital supply chain platform. Between 2001 and 2014, she held senior management positions in customer service, logistics, manufacturing and IT at Kraft Foods Group in both North America and Europe. Prior to that Debbie spent 18 years at Nabisco Food Company and served as the Senior Director of Logistics Operations from 1998 to 2001.

Dr Martin Read CBE, Chairman of Wincanton, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Debbie to the Board. She has a strong track record in digital and supply chain management, both of which are highly relevant to the further development of Wincanton's e-commerce propositions.'

Ms Lentz does not currently hold any Wincanton plc shares and no further information in connection with her appointment is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Adrian Colman, Chief Executive Officer

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth / Vicky Hayns / Tilly Abraham

Notes to Editors

Wincanton plc

Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts:

· Annual revenue in the UK & Ireland exceeds £1.1 billion

· Over 17,700 colleagues including 4,000+ drivers

· Operates from 200+ locations with 7.6 million square feet of warehousing across the UK and Ireland

· Operating responsibility for around 3,400 vehicles

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 07:14:08 UTC
