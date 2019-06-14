Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wincanton : New Morrisons contract win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 02:14am EDT

For Immediate Release

14 June 2019

Wincanton PLC

('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

New Morrisons contract win

Wincanton secures Morrisons transport contract

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, today announces that it has been appointed by Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC ('Morrisons') to provide transportation services from three distribution centres to its stores.

The new five-year contract will see Wincanton manage all transportation planning and operations from the three locations to support Morrisons' network of stores.

Wincanton will also be responsible for vehicle maintenance through its fleet management business, Pullman Fleet Services at five Morrisons sites.

Adrian Colman, CEO of Wincanton, commented:'This significant new contract with Morrisons further underlines our position as a leading logistics provider in the grocery retail market. As a business, we pride ourselves on our exemplary approach to safety while providing high quality operations of scale that can be flexed to support our customers in a competitive industry.

'We are delighted to have been appointed by such a recognisable brand and look forward to supporting the operation and its network of stores throughout the country.'

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Wincanton plc

Tel: 01249 710 000

Adrian Colman, Chief Executive Officer

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan (Financial PR)

Tel: 0207 466 5000

Richard Oldworth

Victoria Hayns

Maddie Seacombe

wincanton@buchanan.uk.com

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement servicesand solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

. 17,600 colleagues

. 200+ locations

. Responsible for 3,600 vehicles

. Revenue £1.1bn

. 4,600 drivers

. 14.3m sqft of warehousing space

www.wincanton.co.uk

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 06:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINCANTON PLC
02:14aWINCANTON : New Morrisons contract win
PU
06/10WINCANTON : welcomes House of Lords report on post-Brexit UK-EU transport links
PU
06/04WINCANTON : UK consumers increasingly seeing green when it comes to retailers an..
PU
05/30WINCANTON : secures Cyber Essentials Plus
PU
05/29WINCANTON : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
05/21WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/16WINCANTON : Preliminary Announcement of Results
PU
05/03WINCANTON : Retirement of Non-Executive Director
PU
04/23WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/17WINCANTON : Corporate Broker & Financial Adviser Appointment
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 173 M
EBIT 2020 56,8 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 17,2 M
Yield 2020 4,36%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 7,50
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capitalization 336 M
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,40  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Maxwell Colman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Peter Read Chairman
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
David John Chegwidden Radcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINCANTON PLC10.29%426
DSV A/S43.80%16 465
LI & FUNG LIMITED-8.94%1 237
CRYOPORT INC62.56%518
GRUPO TRAXION SAB DE CV19.07%400
RADIANT LOGISTICS INC58.59%322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About