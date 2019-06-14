Wincanton : New Morrisons contract win

For Immediate Release 14 June 2019

Wincanton PLC

('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

New Morrisons contract win

Wincanton secures Morrisons transport contract

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, today announces that it has been appointed by Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC ('Morrisons') to provide transportation services from three distribution centres to its stores.

The new five-year contract will see Wincanton manage all transportation planning and operations from the three locations to support Morrisons' network of stores.

Wincanton will also be responsible for vehicle maintenance through its fleet management business, Pullman Fleet Services at five Morrisons sites.

Adrian Colman, CEO of Wincanton, commented:'This significant new contract with Morrisons further underlines our position as a leading logistics provider in the grocery retail market. As a business, we pride ourselves on our exemplary approach to safety while providing high quality operations of scale that can be flexed to support our customers in a competitive industry.

'We are delighted to have been appointed by such a recognisable brand and look forward to supporting the operation and its network of stores throughout the country.'

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement servicesand solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

. 17,600 colleagues

. 200+ locations

. Responsible for 3,600 vehicles

. Revenue £1.1bn

. 4,600 drivers

. 14.3m sqft of warehousing space

www.wincanton.co.uk