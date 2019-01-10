Wincanton : Shortlisted start-ups announced for Wincanton's W2 Labs programme

Wincanton has today announced details of the six short-listed start-ups for its W2 Labs innovation programme 2018-19.

All six will now work with senior Wincanton sponsors over an intensive 12-week programme, to refine and adapt their business proposition.

Successful start-ups will get the opportunity to sign a commercial agreement with Wincanton and potentially receive a financial investment in their business.

The final six are:

e-bot7

iFollow

Milvus Robotics

Soter Analytics

Sweetbridge

Value Chain Lab

e-bot7 is a German start-up that brings artificial intelligence to customer services. It aims to help companies operate more efficiently by analysing incoming customer messages and provide staff with accurate response suggestions. The technology automates repetitive and recurring questions, and reduces handling time by up to 80%.

French start-up iFollow has developed robots that guide and assist pickers in warehouses, augmenting their activity and improving working conditions. As well as saving time and streamlining warehouse flows, iFollow's technology helps to reduce musculoskeletal injuries and other health and safety risks associated with picking.

Milvus Robotics aims to make warehouses more efficient through the use of autonomous mobile robots. Many robotic solutions require changes to warehouse layout, but the Turkish start-up's technology is designed to work in pre-existing spaces. Their machines operate alongside pickers and other warehouse staff to improve productivity and safety.

Soter Analytics has created wearable technology that helps workers reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injury. SoterSpine monitors the movement and technique of people who perform physical work. It uses the data to give real-time warnings about hazardous actions and create personalised training plans that can be accessed via a mobile app.

The Sweetbridge Network is a financial system designed to deliver synchronised accounting in real-time. With built-in identity, legal agreements, accounting treatments and payments, the system makes reducing cost to serve, increasing efficiency and boosting customer loyalty possible, for the first time.

Value Chain Lab has built a software platform that helps businesses make timely and effective operational decisions. It does this by combining data from all stages of the supply chain in a 'control grid', which enables users to view information from different perspectives; such as supplier, customer, business unit and region. This offers insights for effective decision making.

From a total of 152 applications to the programme 15 presented at Pitch Day at Digital Catapult in London, with six start-ups shortlisted.

This is the second year that Wincanton has run W2 Labs. The programme is organised in partnership with LMarks, the corporate innovation specialist and early-stage investor.