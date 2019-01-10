Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/10 09:50:12 am
236.7500 GBp   +0.74%
2018WINCANTON PLC : annual earnings release
2016WINCANTON PLC : annual earnings release
2015WINCANTON : Pullman Fleet Services Margins Still Under Pressure--Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wincanton : Shortlisted start-ups announced for Wincanton's W2 Labs programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:14am EST

Wincanton has today announced details of the six short-listed start-ups for its W2 Labs innovation programme 2018-19.

All six will now work with senior Wincanton sponsors over an intensive 12-week programme, to refine and adapt their business proposition.

Successful start-ups will get the opportunity to sign a commercial agreement with Wincanton and potentially receive a financial investment in their business.

The final six are:

  • e-bot7
  • iFollow
  • Milvus Robotics
  • Soter Analytics
  • Sweetbridge
  • Value Chain Lab

e-bot7 is a German start-up that brings artificial intelligence to customer services. It aims to help companies operate more efficiently by analysing incoming customer messages and provide staff with accurate response suggestions. The technology automates repetitive and recurring questions, and reduces handling time by up to 80%.

French start-up iFollow has developed robots that guide and assist pickers in warehouses, augmenting their activity and improving working conditions. As well as saving time and streamlining warehouse flows, iFollow's technology helps to reduce musculoskeletal injuries and other health and safety risks associated with picking.

Milvus Robotics aims to make warehouses more efficient through the use of autonomous mobile robots. Many robotic solutions require changes to warehouse layout, but the Turkish start-up's technology is designed to work in pre-existing spaces. Their machines operate alongside pickers and other warehouse staff to improve productivity and safety.

Soter Analytics has created wearable technology that helps workers reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injury. SoterSpine monitors the movement and technique of people who perform physical work. It uses the data to give real-time warnings about hazardous actions and create personalised training plans that can be accessed via a mobile app.

The Sweetbridge Network is a financial system designed to deliver synchronised accounting in real-time. With built-in identity, legal agreements, accounting treatments and payments, the system makes reducing cost to serve, increasing efficiency and boosting customer loyalty possible, for the first time.

Value Chain Lab has built a software platform that helps businesses make timely and effective operational decisions. It does this by combining data from all stages of the supply chain in a 'control grid', which enables users to view information from different perspectives; such as supplier, customer, business unit and region. This offers insights for effective decision making.

From a total of 152 applications to the programme 15 presented at Pitch Day at Digital Catapult in London, with six start-ups shortlisted.

This is the second year that Wincanton has run W2 Labs. The programme is organised in partnership with LMarks, the corporate innovation specialist and early-stage investor.

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINCANTON PLC
05:14aWINCANTON : Shortlisted start-ups announced for Wincanton's W2 Labs programme
PU
01/09WINCANTON : Weetabix contract win
PU
01/09WINCANTON : wins Weetabix transport and warehousing business
PU
01/02WINCANTON : recognised for utilities excellence with Achilles accreditation
PU
2018WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018WINCANTON : Two Year Extension of Revolving Credit Facility
PU
2018Hoarding for Brexit sparks race for warehouse space in Britain
RE
2018Hoarding for Brexit sparks race for warehouse space in Britain
RE
2018WINCANTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018WINCANTON : Paul Durkin appointed as Chair of global careers foundation
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 168 M
EBIT 2019 54,6 M
Net income 2019 46,7 M
Debt 2019 24,7 M
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,83
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Maxwell Colman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Peter Read Chairman
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
David John Chegwidden Radcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINCANTON PLC-3.29%374
UNION PACIFIC9.06%102 156
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.23%56 557
CSX CORPORATION2.98%52 734
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.33%41 280
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.18%26 303
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.