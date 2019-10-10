Wincanton : appoints home-grown talent, Rachel Gilbey, as Consumer Director

Wincanton, the largest third-party logistics company in the UK, has appointed Rachel Gilbey as its Consumer Director to further drive the growth of its retail and consumer business.

Rachel has been with Wincanton for 16 years, joining as a graduate and has held several positions within the business. Her most recent role was Finance Director of Retail and Consumer, in which she provided senior strategic commercial support and was the commercial lead on multiple change programmes and new business. Rachel will report into Ian Keilty, Managing Director of Retail and Consumer.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Keilty said:

'Rachel is a colleague who has risen quickly to the most senior levels in our business through sheer ability. She is a great example for the industry and I look forward to her continuing her journey with Wincanton in the future.'

Rachel Gilbey, Consumer Director of Wincanton, said:

'I am extremely pleased to be undertaking this new role and progressing within Wincanton. I believe that the length of my career puts me in an ideal position to fully understand the needs of our customers' businesses, as well as how Wincanton can best help them grow and transform in our ever-changing retail and consumer environment.'

