Wincanton : extends Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company partnership for Island of Ireland warehousing

Wincanton has renewed its Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland (IOI) warehousing contract with Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC).

Building on a working relationship that stretches back to 2016, Wincanton will continue to provide warehousing services from its dedicated facility in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, for a further two years.

A key element of the service is Wincanton's ability to support Coca-Cola HBC with its vision and voice picking technology, one of the first of the bottling company's facilities to implement this innovation.

The facility handles over 800 million bottles and cans per year, including popular brands, Coca-Cola, Fanta, Schweppes and Monster.

Rachel Gilbey, Director of Consumer at Wincanton, said:

'I am delighted that Wincanton are extending our partnership for a further two years with the Coca-Cola HBC team. Working together, we have great plans to continue to innovate and drive continuous improvement in both cost and service, bringing our expertise in automation to support Coca Cola HBC'S ambitious growth plans.'

Lynsay Cunningham, County Logistics Manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said:

'Wincanton have been our warehouse provider for just over three years, kicking off with a flawless go-live just before Christmas 2016.

'The Coca-Cola HBC Island of Ireland business continues to exceed its growth targets year-on-year, increasing demand for more cases for delivery to our customers, Wincanton are a vital partner in this process; ensuring orders are ready on time and accurate. In 2019, we had 99.97% accuracy in picking and loading.

'Last year, we also installed eye-picking technology and temporarily extended our warehouse. Once again Wincanton were with us every step of the way to deliver these projects. We look forward to building on the improvements in 2020 and already have some exciting plans in the pipeline. Together, I'm confident that we will achieve our joint long-term goals and continue our growth trajectory.'

