WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
My previous session
Wincanton : secures contract with Jollyes to provide multichannel services

03/27/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Wincanton has signed a three-year contract to provide a full multichannel solution for Jollyes, The Pet Superstore, the UK's No.2 pet speciality retailer.

Wincanton will provide shared warehousing and transport services, to deliver to over 90 stores across the UK and direct to Jollyes' customers.

The service will be based at Wincanton's shared-user site in Wigan. It will deploy Wincanton's latest eFulfilment technology to create a retail replenishment and pick, pack and ship operation, including customer returns, carrier management and supplier to customer.

Paul Durkin, Director of Home and eFulfilment at Wincanton, said:

'We are delighted to partner Jollyes at this exciting time in their growth journey.

'Jollyes is a respected UK brand with whom we share the same 'can do' values. Our solution creates a flexible, customer-centric service enabling Jollyes to grow their store-based business and take full advantage of the eCommerce opportunities in the retail sector.'

Chris Ward, Chief Operating and Supply Chain Officer from Jollyes, The Pet Superstore said:

'As the UK's fastest growing national pet speciality retailer, we were keen to partner with an experienced, well respected distribution partner who was able to facilitate our significant expansion plans.'

The next three years will see Jollyes, The Pet Superstore, substantially grow its store network and eCommerce operations, none of which would be possible without Wincanton's dedicated fleet solution and its best in class eCommerce technology.

We are currently recruiting on this contract. For details, visit: www.wincanton.co.uk/careers

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:19:06 UTC
