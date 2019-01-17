Wincanton : secures three contract renewals

For Immediate Release 17 January 2019

Wincanton PLC

('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Wincanton secures three significant contract renewals

Wincanton, the largest British logistics company, is pleased to announce that it has secured contract renewals with three of its existing customers; Asda, British Sugar and Lucozade Ribena Suntory ('LRS').

The contract renewal with Asda will see Wincanton provide dedicated transport and warehousing for the next three years, extending the Wincanton-Asda relationship to 16 years across the logistics function. This renewal incorporates the operations of four key Asda sites. The contract employs over 1,200 Wincanton staff.

Wincanton has also extended its relationship with British Sugar with a three year contract renewal to transport product between British Sugar sites and to complete daily deliveries from warehouse to retailers across the UK.

In addition, Wincanton has extended its contract with LRS for four years to manage two semi-automated sites including the LRS National Distribution Centre where goods are held for UK distribution and export. In 2018, these sites handled over 2.4 billion bottles of soft drinks, enough to fill around 500 Olympic swimming pools. This latest agreement between Wincanton and LRS takes the association between the two brands to over 25 years.

Adrian Colman, CEO of Wincanton, commented: 'We are proud of our longstanding relationship with all three customers and are delighted to extend our partnerships using Wincanton's superior warehousing and logistic solutions to drive operational excellence across the UK.'

Notes to Editors

Wincanton plc

Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts:

· Annual revenue in the UK & Ireland exceeds £1.1 billion

· Over 18,000 colleagues including 4,000+ drivers

· Operates from 200+ locations with 6.6 million square feet of warehousing across the UK and Ireland Operating responsibility for around 3,400 vehicles