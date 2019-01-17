Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wincanton : secures three contract renewals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:24am EST

For Immediate Release

17 January 2019

Wincanton PLC

('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Wincanton secures three significant contract renewals

Wincanton, the largest British logistics company, is pleased to announce that it has secured contract renewals with three of its existing customers; Asda, British Sugar and Lucozade Ribena Suntory ('LRS').

The contract renewal with Asda will see Wincanton provide dedicated transport and warehousing for the next three years, extending the Wincanton-Asda relationship to 16 years across the logistics function. This renewal incorporates the operations of four key Asda sites. The contract employs over 1,200 Wincanton staff.

Wincanton has also extended its relationship with British Sugar with a three year contract renewal to transport product between British Sugar sites and to complete daily deliveries from warehouse to retailers across the UK.

In addition, Wincanton has extended its contract with LRS for four years to manage two semi-automated sites including the LRS National Distribution Centre where goods are held for UK distribution and export. In 2018, these sites handled over 2.4 billion bottles of soft drinks, enough to fill around 500 Olympic swimming pools. This latest agreement between Wincanton and LRS takes the association between the two brands to over 25 years.

Adrian Colman, CEO of Wincanton, commented: 'We are proud of our longstanding relationship with all three customers and are delighted to extend our partnerships using Wincanton's superior warehousing and logistic solutions to drive operational excellence across the UK.'

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc

Tel: 01249 710 000

Adrian Colman, Chief Executive Officer

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan (Financial PR)

Tel: 0207 466 5000

Richard Oldworth

Victoria Hayns

Tilly Abraham

wincanton@buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

Wincanton plc

Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts:

· Annual revenue in the UK & Ireland exceeds £1.1 billion

· Over 18,000 colleagues including 4,000+ drivers

· Operates from 200+ locations with 6.6 million square feet of warehousing across the UK and Ireland Operating responsibility for around 3,400 vehicles

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINCANTON PLC
02:24aWINCANTON : secures three contract renewals
PU
01/14A PEEK AT WINCANTON'S PEAK : The numbers behind a successful Christmas
PU
01/10WINCANTON : Shortlisted start-ups announced for Wincanton's W2 Labs programme
PU
01/09WINCANTON : Weetabix contract win
PU
01/09WINCANTON : wins Weetabix transport and warehousing business
PU
01/02WINCANTON : recognised for utilities excellence with Achilles accreditation
PU
2018WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018WINCANTON : Two Year Extension of Revolving Credit Facility
PU
2018Hoarding for Brexit sparks race for warehouse space in Britain
RE
2018Hoarding for Brexit sparks race for warehouse space in Britain
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 168 M
EBIT 2019 54,6 M
Net income 2019 46,7 M
Debt 2019 24,7 M
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 298 M
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Maxwell Colman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Peter Read Chairman
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
David John Chegwidden Radcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINCANTON PLC-1.65%383
UNION PACIFIC10.31%113 385
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY6.64%59 317
CSX CORPORATION5.23%55 115
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION8.87%44 589
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.07%27 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.