Wincanton : teams up with Eversheds Sutherland to offer BAME law students work placements

09/26/2018 | 11:11am CEST

Wincanton, the largest British logistics provider, is working with Eversheds Sutherland to offer five Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) law students week-long work placements.

Wincanton and Eversheds Sutherland will help undergraduate university students and graduates get an insight into a career in law from a private practice and in-house perspective. This will run from 10-14 December 2018.

During the week, students will work with lawyers from both companies. This will give them first-hand experience of law work and allow them to find out what sort of tasks lawyers undertake daily.

Students will also be given an insight into what to expect during an assessment process and how to best showcase their abilities.

Rajiv Sharma, Group Legal Director and Company Secretary at Wincanton, said:

'We have 17,700 employees working across the UK and Ireland, and making sure we support minority to groups to both start and thrive in their careers is important to us.

'Teaming up with a global top 15 law practice means that those chosen for these placements will benefit from top private practice expertise and our in-house knowledge. This will be invaluable in helping to start their careers in law.'

Naeema Choudry, Partner, and BAME champion at Eversheds Sutherland added:

'We are delighted to have worked closely with long-standing client Wincanton to develop this unique work experience programme exclusively for BAME candidates as they are underrepresented in the legal profession. Wider ethnic representation in all areas of the legal profession is a key goal of our business, and something I am personally committed to. Our candidates will gain a real and practical insight into the life of a lawyer, both in-house in and a client-advisory setting and we look forward to welcoming our initial cohort in December.'

The week will be split between Wincanton's Head Office in Chippenham and Eversheds Sutherland's Birmingham office.

Wincanton and Eversheds Sutherland are looking for BAME students eligible to work in the UK with at least eight GCSEs (A - C) and three Bs at A-Level (or equivalent). Students must also be on course to achieve a 2:1 or higher in their degree.

To register interest in the placement programme, contact: aspire@eversheds-sutherland.com

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:10:09 UTC
