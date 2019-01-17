Log in
WINCANTON PLC (WIN)

WINCANTON PLC (WIN)
My previous session
Wincanton : wins Asda renewal for dedicated transport and warehousing

01/17/2019

Wincanton has renewed its contract with Asda to provide dedicated transport and warehousing for the next three years. The Wincanton-Asda relationship dates back to 2005, and this renewal is a significant commitment to extend the relationship to 16 years across the logistics function.

The renewal will see a continuation of operations at four key Asda sites in Doncaster, Larne, Rochdale and Wigan, covering frozen, chilled and ambient grocery, and general merchandise nationwide. The contract employs 1,216 Wincanton staff and 58 vehicles.

Jon Parry, Vice President Asda Logistics Services, said:

'We are pleased to be renewing our contract with Wincanton for a further three years.

'This will continue to build on our strong working relationship that has stretched over the last 13 years and we look forward to the ongoing collaborative approach that will no doubt bring further value to the Asda logistics network.'

Ian Keilty, Managing Director of Retail and Consumer at Wincanton, said:

'Asda is a much valued, long-term Wincanton customer and our relationship stretches back over a decade.

'Our collaborative working bond has allowed us to build a stronger understanding of the Asda supply chain. We've used this knowledge to assist Asda in unlocking new value from its supply chain operations, which is evidence of our successful partnership.

'Ultimately we're delighted to continue to help Asda deliver the best value and service to their customers.'

Wincanton plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 09:08:13 UTC
