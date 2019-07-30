Wincanton : wins contract renewal with Cormar Carpets

Building on an existing 20-year relationship, Cormar Carpets has renewed its contract with Wincanton by a further five years.

Wincanton will continue to provide transport, planning and fulfilment services to the UK carpet manufacturer across its distribution and delivery network and its new Customer Fulfilment Centre in Hemel Hempstead. The Hemel facility contains the latest in carpet cutting technology to help enable Cormar Carpets' growth plans and support an efficient route to market in the South of England.

Craig Marshall, Operations Director at Cormar Carpet Company commented:

'We're delighted to be continuing our relationship with the Wincanton team, providing support for future growth and improvements in service to our customers.'

Paul Durkin, Wincanton's Home Business Director added:

'Our business is built on long-term, collaborative client relationships and Cormar is a great example of this. We are proud to be extending our partnership to deliver innovation, collaboration and safe, sustainable operations to support Cormar's successful growth.'

This renewal follows recent contract wins for Wincanton's 'Home' business unit with DIY retailer Homebase, pet food superstore Jollyes and bathroom distributor Roper Rhodes. It underlines Wincanton's position as a leading supply chain specialist in the Home & DIY sectors.

