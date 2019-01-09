Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln de SE    WDL   DE000WNDL110

WINDELN DE SE (WDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 03:10:28 am
0.25 EUR   +35.14%
2018WINDELN DE SE : quaterly earnings release
2018WINDELN DE SE : annual earnings release
2017WINDELN DE SE : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

windeln.de Q4 2018 trading update in context of today's upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting: Revenues of EUR 26.2 million, total cash available at EUR 11.1 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 02:54am EST

• Preliminary Q4 2018 revenues of EUR 26.2 million; as expected, sales uplift from Christmas season and sales events (+18% revenues growth compared to Q3); preliminary FY 2018 revenues of EUR 104.7 million
• Total cash available EUR 11.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018; cash burn of EUR -1.7 million in Q4 2018 lower than in Q3 and driven by operating performance and net working capital

Munich, January 9, 2018: windeln.de SE ('windeln.de' or 'Group'), one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe and to customers in China, announces a fourth quarter (Q4) 2018 trading update in the context of today's upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. The Group achieved revenues of EUR 26.2 million in Q4 2018 based on preliminary financial numbers. This represents growth of 18% compared to the third quarter (Q3) 2018 (EUR 22.2 million) as a result of the Christmas season and sales events in China and DACH.
The Group implemented significant efficiency and profitability measures in February 2018, which included streamlining the international business and focusing all European shops on margin improvements as well as lowering overhead costs. windeln.de has made significant progress on these measures in 2018, accepting a lower but more sustainable revenue base of EUR 104.7 million in financial year (FY) 2018, based on preliminary numbers, compared to the previous year (FY 2017: EUR 188.3 million excluding Feedo).

Revenue growth in China and DACH, stabilizing revenues at Bebitus shops

The China business recovered in Q4 2018 after the challenging market environment in the first nine months of the year. Consequently, the Group's revenues in China were EUR 15.8 million in Q4 2018 (EUR 56.7 million in FY 2018) which is an increase of +33.3% compared to Q3 2018 driven by strong sales events around Singles Day (11.11) and Black Friday. China accounts for approximately 60% of Group revenues in Q4 2018 (54% in FY 2018).
Revenues in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) amounted to EUR 5.9 million in Q4 2018 (EUR 24.2 million in FY 2018). This is an increase of +3.6% compared to Q3 2018 driven by strong Christmas sales, sales activities (e.g. Black Friday) and inventory sell down. DACH accounts for approximately 23% of Group revenues in Q4 2018 (23% in FY 2018).
In Rest of Europe (RoE) outside of DACH, mainly the countries of Spain, Portugal and France covered by the Bebitus shops, the Group generated revenues of EUR 4.5 million in Q4 2018 (EUR 23.9 million in FY 2018). This is a decrease of -2.9% compared to Q3 2018 as a result of the ongoing focus on improving margins and profitability of the business. RoE contributes to 17% of Group revenues in Q4 2018 (23% in FY 2018).

Lower cash burn in Q4 2018

The Group's total cash available, consisting of cash and time deposits, was EUR 11.1 million as of December 31, 2018. The total change in cash available was EUR -1.7 million in Q4 2018. This is lower than in the previous quarter due to improved operating performance and low net working capital as of December 31, 2018, mainly the reduction of inventory and trade receivables.
windeln.de will report its final results for FY 2018 including operating result when it presents the consolidated financial statements on March 20, 2019. This information will also be made available on the Group´s website at: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/investor-relations/

Disclaimer

windeln.de SE published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 07:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINDELN DE SE
02:54aWINDELN.DE Q4 2018 TRADING UPDATE IN : Revenues of EUR 26.2 million, total cash ..
PU
02:25aWINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de Q4 2018 trading update in context of today's upcoming..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018WINDELN DE : Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on ordinary..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on ordin..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 110 M
EBIT 2018 -21,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 7,40 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 -0,02x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,04x
Capitalization 5,68 M
Chart WINDELN DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 981%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nenad Joseph Marovac Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN DE SE11.11%7
AMAZON.COM10.29%796 779
QURATE RETAIL INC5.48%9 060
WAYFAIR INC6.07%8 632
ETSY INC13.26%6 212
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.4.56%6 188
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.