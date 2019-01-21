windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
01/21/2019 | 08:15am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
21.01.2019 / 14:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019
German: https://corporate.windeln.de/de/annual-reports-2/
English: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/annual-reports/
