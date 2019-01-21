Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln de SE    WDL   DE000WNDL110

WINDELN DE SE (WDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 08:30:01 am
0.182 EUR   +4.00%
2018WINDELN DE SE : quaterly earnings release
2018WINDELN DE SE : annual earnings release
2017WINDELN DE SE : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 08:15am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.01.2019 / 14:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: https://corporate.windeln.de/de/annual-reports-2/ English: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/annual-reports/


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767971  21.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINDELN DE SE
08:15aWINDELN.DE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
01/14WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
01/10WINDELN DE : Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction and cap..
PU
01/10WINDELN.DE SE : Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction and ..
EQ
01/09WINDELN.DE Q4 2018 TRADING UPDATE IN : Revenues of EUR 26.2 million, total cash ..
PU
01/09WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de Q4 2018 trading update in context of today's upcoming..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 105 M
EBIT 2018 -22,3 M
Net income 2018 -33,3 M
Finance 2018 6,40 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 -0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,00x
Capitalization 0,54 M
Chart WINDELN DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1 043%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nenad Joseph Marovac Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN DE SE5.11%1
AMAZON.COM12.93%829 389
QURATE RETAIL INC10.50%9 712
WAYFAIR INC13.39%9 228
ETSY INC17.36%6 725
ZOZO INC17.51%6 589
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.