windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/10/2018 | 07:27pm CEST
windeln.de SE
10.09.2018 / 17:37
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
Alceda Fund Management S.A.
Luxembourg Luxembourg
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
3.2117 %
0.0 %
3.2117 %
31136470
Previous notification
N/A %
N/A %
N/A %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WNDL110
1000000
3.2117 %
%
Total
1000000
3.2117 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting:
% (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Language:
English
Company:
windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet:
www.windeln.de
