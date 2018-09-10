Log in
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/10/2018 | 07:27pm CEST

windeln.de SE

10.09.2018 / 17:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Alceda Fund Management S.A. Luxembourg
Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.2117 % 0.0 % 3.2117 % 31136470
Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WNDL110 1000000 3.2117 % %
Total 1000000 3.2117 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:


10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

End of News DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

windeln.de SE published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:26:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 188 M
EBIT 2018 -19,7 M
Net income 2018 -16,4 M
Finance 2018 9,80 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Capitalization 23,7 M
Chart WINDELN DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Vedie Chief Operating Officer
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN DE SE-60.35%27
AMAZON.COM66.92%952 105
WAYFAIR INC66.76%12 004
QURATE RETAIL INC-14.31%9 611
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-2.43%9 565
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.66.85%6 810
