Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln de SE    WDL   DE000WNDL110

WINDELN DE SE (WDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 11:36:03 am
0.1875 EUR   +4.17%
2018WINDELN DE SE : quaterly earnings release
2018WINDELN DE SE : annual earnings release
2017WINDELN DE SE : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:40pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.01.2019 / 18:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Jan 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
3113647


14.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

765981  14.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765981&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINDELN DE SE
12:40pWINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
01/10WINDELN DE : Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction and cap..
PU
01/10WINDELN.DE SE : Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction and ..
EQ
01/09WINDELN.DE Q4 2018 TRADING UPDATE IN : Revenues of EUR 26.2 million, total cash ..
PU
01/09WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de Q4 2018 trading update in context of today's upcoming..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 105 M
EBIT 2018 -22,3 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 6,40 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 -0,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,04x
Capitalization 5,60 M
Chart WINDELN DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1 011%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nenad Joseph Marovac Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN DE SE8.11%7
AMAZON.COM9.23%811 404
QURATE RETAIL INC7.79%9 313
WAYFAIR INC7.02%8 883
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.07%6 610
ZOZO INC7.39%6 380
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.