windeln de : Charles (Zhixiong) Yan leaves Management Board of windeln.de

Munich, March 18, 2020: windeln.de SE ('windeln.de' or 'Company'; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and ISIN DE000WNDL219), announces that Charles (Zhixiong) Yan left the management board of the Company. Charles Yan was responsible for new business in China and supported the recent capital increase of windeln.de.

Willi Schwerdtle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of windeln.de: 'On behalf of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of windeln.de, I would like to thank Charles for his contribution and work at windeln.de. With regard to the recent capital increase he played a significant role in introducing the new Chinese investor group Youth Pte. Ltd to windeln.de, who now holds a 25% stake in the Company. We wish Charles all the best and great success in his personal and professional career.'