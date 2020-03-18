Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln.de SE    WDLK   DE000WNDL2T4

WINDELN.DE SE

(WDLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

windeln de : Charles (Zhixiong) Yan leaves Management Board of windeln.de

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 02:52am EDT

Munich, March 18, 2020: windeln.de SE ('windeln.de' or 'Company'; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and ISIN DE000WNDL219), announces that Charles (Zhixiong) Yan left the management board of the Company. Charles Yan was responsible for new business in China and supported the recent capital increase of windeln.de.

Willi Schwerdtle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of windeln.de: 'On behalf of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of windeln.de, I would like to thank Charles for his contribution and work at windeln.de. With regard to the recent capital increase he played a significant role in introducing the new Chinese investor group Youth Pte. Ltd to windeln.de, who now holds a 25% stake in the Company. We wish Charles all the best and great success in his personal and professional career.'

Disclaimer

windeln.de SE published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 06:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WINDELN.DE SE
03:02aWINDELN DE : publishes full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results; dive..
PU
02:52aWINDELN DE : Charles (Zhixiong) Yan leaves Management Board of windeln.de
PU
02:20aWINDELN.DE SE : Charles (Zhixiong) Yan leaves Management Board of windeln.de
EQ
02:10aWINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de publishes full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial..
EQ
03/02WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
02/26WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
02/24WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
02/19WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
02/17WINDELN DE : completes capital increase; full placement with gross issue proceed..
PU
02/17WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de SE completes capital increase; full placement with gr..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 82,3 M
EBIT 2019 -14,0 M
Net income 2019 -13,6 M
Finance 2019 8,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,02x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
EV / Sales2019 -0,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
Capitalization 5,08 M
Chart WINDELN.DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln.de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN.DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00  €
Last Close Price 1,70  €
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Tim Kasprzyk Chief Technology Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN.DE SE26.93%6
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.16%840 877
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.32%5 605
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-12.85%5 195
ETSY, INC.-4.92%4 913
ZOZO, INC.-5.60%3 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group