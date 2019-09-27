DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

windeln.de SE: Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction, capital increase and new Authorized Capital



27.09.2019 / 17:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction, capital increase and new Authorized Capital



Munich, September 27, 2019 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Group") took place in Munich today. The shareholders accepted with an approval rate of 77.43% a revised proposal to reduce windeln.de's share capital from EUR 9,963,670.00 by EUR 6,974,569.00 to EUR 2,989,101.00 through an ordinary capital reduction by way of a reverse share split at a ratio of 10 : 3.

In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting correspondingly resolved with an approval rate of 84.51% to increase windeln.de's reduced share capital of EUR 2,989,101.00 by up to EUR 10,000,000.00 to up to 12,989,101.00 by issuing up to 10,000,000.00 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par-value against contribution in cash with indirect subscription rights for existing shareholders. By means of the capital increase, windeln.de aims to achieve issue proceeds in the amount of EUR 10,000,000.00.

Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved with an approval rate of 84.35% on the creation of a new Authorized Capital.

The detailed voting results and presentation by the Management Board will be available on the Company's website corporate.windeln.de.

Corporate Communications

Sophia Kursawe

Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65

email: presse@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/