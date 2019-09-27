Log in
Xetra  >  Windeln de SE    WDLK   DE000WNDL193

WINDELN DE SE

(WDLK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

windeln.de SE: Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction, capital increase and new Authorized Capital

09/27/2019

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
windeln.de SE: Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction, capital increase and new Authorized Capital

27.09.2019 / 17:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction, capital increase and new Authorized Capital


Munich, September 27, 2019 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Group") took place in Munich today. The shareholders accepted with an approval rate of 77.43% a revised proposal to reduce windeln.de's share capital from EUR 9,963,670.00 by EUR 6,974,569.00 to EUR 2,989,101.00 through an ordinary capital reduction by way of a reverse share split at a ratio of 10 : 3.

In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting correspondingly resolved with an approval rate of 84.51% to increase windeln.de's reduced share capital of EUR 2,989,101.00 by up to EUR 10,000,000.00 to up to 12,989,101.00 by issuing up to 10,000,000.00 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par-value against contribution in cash with indirect subscription rights for existing shareholders. By means of the capital increase, windeln.de aims to achieve issue proceeds in the amount of EUR 10,000,000.00.

Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved with an approval rate of 84.35% on the creation of a new Authorized Capital.

The detailed voting results and presentation by the Management Board will be available on the Company's website corporate.windeln.de.

 

Corporate Communications

Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65
email: presse@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/


27.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL193
WKN: WNDL19
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 881855

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881855  27.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
