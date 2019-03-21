Log in
windeln.de SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
03/21/2019 | 06:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2019 / 11:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Peuckert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
windeln.de SE

b) LEI
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WNDL011

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.48 EUR 5478.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.48 EUR 5478.96 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49889  21.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
