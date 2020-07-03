Log in
WINDELN.DE SE    WDLK   DE000WNDL2T4

WINDELN.DE SE

(WDLK)
windeln.de SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/03/2020


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.07.2020 / 22:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Jakopitsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
windeln.de SE

b) LEI
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WNDL201

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.50 EUR 312500 EUR
2.50 EUR 375000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.50 EUR 687500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61175  03.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2020 -8,40 M -9,44 M -9,44 M
Net cash 2020 4,90 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,9 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 62,9%
