Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln de SE    WDLK   DE000WNDL193

WINDELN DE SE

(WDLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.07.2019 / 09:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://corporate.windeln.de/de/interim-reports-de/ English: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/interim-reports/


03.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

835381  03.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINDELN DE SE
04:00aWINDELN.DE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
06/21WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
06/21WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
06/03WINDELN DE : appoints Charles Zhixiong Yan as additional member of the Managemen..
PU
06/03WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de appoints Charles Zhixiong Yan as additional member of..
EQ
05/28WINDELN DE : publishes Q1 2019 financial results
PU
05/28WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de publishes Q1 2019 financial results
EQ
05/23WINDELN DE SE : quaterly earnings release
05/06CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 06/05/2 : 07 CET/CEST - windeln.de SE: Release acco..
EQ
05/06WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 95,0 M
EBIT 2019 -9,50 M
Net income 2019 -8,90 M
Finance 2019 10,4 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -1,06x
P/E ratio 2020 94,4x
EV / Sales2019 -0,01x
EV / Sales2020 -0,03x
Capitalization 9,41 M
Chart WINDELN DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50  €
Last Close Price 0,94  €
Spread / Highest target 271%
Spread / Average Target 271%
Spread / Lowest Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nenad Joseph Marovac Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN DE SE0.00%11
AMAZON.COM27.98%952 322
WAYFAIR INC59.31%13 151
ETSY INC31.68%7 528
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.2.21%6 179
ZOZO INC4.20%5 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About