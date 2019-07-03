windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://corporate.windeln.de/de/interim-reports-de/ English: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/interim-reports/

