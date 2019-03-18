|
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/18/2019 | 12:15pm EDT
|
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Street:
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
Postal code:
|
81379
|
City:
|
Munich
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
X
|
Other reason:
Proxies
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Natural person (first name, surname): ClemensJakopitsch
Date of birth: 11 Jun 1983
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
13.41 %
|
0.0 %
|
13.41 %
|
9963670
|
Previous notification
|
7.18 %
|
0.0 %
|
7.18 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000WNDL193
|
43,364
|
525,127
|
0.43 %
|
5.27 %
|
DE000WNDL011
|
767,694
|
%
|
7.70 %
|
Total
|
1,336,185
|
13.41 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
%
|
X
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
18.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
81379 Munich
|
Germany
|
Internet:
|
www.windeln.de
|
|
End of News
|
DGAP News Service
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Tue, 29 Jan 2019 16:13:01 +0100
Schroders plc, London, United Kingdom
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
windeln.de SE
29.01.2019 / 16:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Street:
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
Postal code:
|
81379
|
City:
|
Munich
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: Schroders plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
2.98 %
|
0.00 %
|
2.98 %
|
3113647
|
Previous notification
|
4.96 %
|
0.00 %
|
4.96 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000WNDL193
|
92654
|
%
|
2.98 %
|
Total
|
92654
|
2.98 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
%
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
Schroders plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Administration Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder International Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Investment Management Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Investment Management North America Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
Schroders plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Administration Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder International Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder International Finance B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
Schroders plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Administration Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder International Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Unit Trusts Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
Schroders plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Administration Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder International Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
29.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
81379 Munich
|
Germany
|
Internet:
|
www.windeln.de
|
|
End of News
|
DGAP News Service
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Wed, 05 Dec 2018 15:39:42 +0100
Schroders plc, London, United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
