|
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/21/2019 | 11:15am EDT
|
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Street:
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
Postal code:
|
81379
|
City:
|
Munich
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
X
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: DN Capital - GVC III General Partner Limited
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|
DN Capital - Global Venture Capital III LP, DN Capital - Global Venture Capital II LP
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
5.57 %
|
0 %
|
5.57 %
|
9963670
|
Previous notification
|
14.36 %
|
0 %
|
14.36 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000WNDL193
|
0
|
386426
|
0 %
|
3.88 %
|
DE000WNDL011
|
0
|
168918
|
0 %
|
1.69 %
|
Total
|
555344
|
5.57 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
%
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
DN Capital - GVC III General Partner Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
DN Capital - GVC III GP LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
DN Capital - Global Venture Capital III LP
|
5.57 %
|
%
|
5.57 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
81379 Munich
|
Germany
|
Internet:
|
www.windeln.de
|
|
End of News
|
DGAP News Service
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Thu, 21 Mar 2019 15:31:22 +0100
DN Capital - GVC II General Partner (Jersey) Limited, St. Helier, Jersey
READ MORE
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
windeln.de SE
21.03.2019 / 15:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Street:
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
Postal code:
|
81379
|
City:
|
Munich
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
X
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: DN Capital - GVC II General Partner (Jersey) Limited
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|
DN Capital - Global Venture Capital II LP, DN Capital - Global Venture Capital III LP
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
5.57 %
|
0 %
|
5.57 %
|
9963670
|
Previous notification
|
14.36 %
|
0 %
|
14.36 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000WNDL193
|
0
|
386426
|
0 %
|
3.88 %
|
DE000WNDL011
|
0
|
168918
|
0 %
|
1.69 %
|
Total
|
555344
|
5.57 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
%
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
DN Capital - GVC II General Partner (Jersey) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
DN Capital - GVC GP LP
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
DN Capital - Global Venture Capital II LP
|
5.57 %
|
%
|
5.57 %
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
windeln.de SE
|
Hofmannstr.51
|
81379 Munich
|
Germany
|
Internet:
|
www.windeln.de
|
|
End of News
|
DGAP News Service
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Thu, 21 Mar 2019 15:15:07 +0100
DN Capital (UK) LLP, London , United Kingdom
READ MORE
Disclaimer
windeln.de SE published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:14:05 UTC
|
|Latest news on WINDELN DE SE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
111 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
-9,50 M
|
Net income 2019
|
-9,00 M
|
Finance 2019
|
10,0 M
|
Yield 2019
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
-
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,09x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
0,07x
|
Capitalization
|
20,4 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends WINDELN DE SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
BUY
|Number of Analysts
|
1
|Average target price
|
3,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
46%