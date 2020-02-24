Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln.de SE    WDLK   DE000WNDL2T4

WINDELN.DE SE

(WDLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:40am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.02.2020 / 17:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: windeln.de SE
Street: Hofmannstr.51
Postal code: 81379
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Quirin Privatbank AG
City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 63.37 % 0 % 63.37 % 8160245
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WNDL201 5171144 0 63.37 % 0 %
Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Feb 2020


24.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

982215  24.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=982215&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WINDELN.DE SE
11:40aWINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
02/19WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
02/17WINDELN DE : completes capital increase; full placement with gross issue proceed..
PU
02/17WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de SE completes capital increase; full placement with gr..
EQ
02/06WINDELN DE : completes subscription period for capital increase; finalization of..
PU
01/22WINDELN DE : publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year 2019 a..
PU
01/14WINDELN DE : determines details of subscription rights capital increase; compani..
PU
2019WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2019WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
2019WINDELN DE : makes progress with planned capital measures
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 82,3 M
EBIT 2019 -14,0 M
Net income 2019 -13,6 M
Finance 2019 8,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,17x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
EV / Sales2019 -0,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
Capitalization 5,80 M
Chart WINDELN.DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln.de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN.DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00  €
Last Close Price 1,94  €
Spread / Highest target 3,09%
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Tim Kasprzyk Chief Technology Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN.DE SE44.85%6
AMAZON.COM, INC.13.43%1 043 396
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL16.83%8 690
WAYFAIR INC.-11.32%7 463
ETSY, INC.21.22%6 363
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.26%5 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group