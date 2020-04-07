DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

windeln.de SE: windeln.de with update on the current situation regarding Covid-19 (Corona)



07.04.2020

windeln.de with update on the current situation regarding Covid-19 (Corona)

- Strong order intake due to increased demand during Covid-19 pandemic; in March 2020 +28% order volume compared to the previous month (total EUR 7.8 million in March)

- Impact on ??logistics: order backlog of approximately 5 days for German-speaking region, insolvency of service provider for new warehouse

Munich, April 7, 2020: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and ISIN DE000WNDL219) provides an update on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in the order volume of windeln.de customers since the beginning of March 2020. In March 2020, the order volume at group level increased by +28% to EUR 7.8 million after EUR 6.1 million in February 2020. This increase applies to the German-speaking region (+42%, total EUR 2.9 million in March 2020), to China (+18%, total EUR 3.8 million in March 2020) and to the Rest of Europe (Bebitus shops) (+33%, total EUR 1.2 million in March 2020). The Group sees particularly strong demand for consumables products and responds to the increased demand with a higher purchasing volume with suppliers. The Group continues to see high order intake in April 2020.

With regards to logistics, on the other hand, windeln.de experiences the following impact: (i) At the windeln.de warehouse in Großbeeren/Germany, there is currently an order backlog of approx. 5 days due to the high order volume and temporarily lower availability of foreign workers. Mainly orders for the German-speaking region are affected, orders to China only to a smaller degree and orders for the rest of Europe (Bebitus shops) are barely affected as currently sufficient logistics capacities in the local warehouse in Barcelona exist. (ii) In addition, windeln.de's service partner for the planned new warehouse in Germany, Kids Fashion Group GmbH & Co. KG (Kanz), filed for bankruptcy last week due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The warehouse move was planned to start operations in summer 2020. windeln.de is already in contact with the insolvency administrator regarding the warehouse move project. At the same time, windeln.de is in discussions with the service provider of the current warehouse in Großbeeren regarding an extension of the existing contract and in addition, assesses the availability of warehouse capacities by other logistics service providers.

Matthias Peuckert, CEO and Nikolaus Weinberger, CFO of windeln.de, comment: "In this challenging time of Covid 19, we as an online shop for baby and toddler products are happy to guarantee our customers to shop online safely and reliably, even if the delivery times in the DACH region are currently somewhat longer than usual. In this context, we would also like to thank our employees who currently work from home in Munich, Sibiu, Barcelona and Shanghai for their work and great commitment over the past few weeks. We are proud that the offering for our customers can continue and that there is no need for short-time work with our employees. The currently higher order volume will also have a positive impact on our operating result. With regard to the planned relocation of our warehouse in Germany and the bankruptcy of our contractual partner, we are currently examining alternatives. After an initial exchange with our current logistics service provider in Großbeeren, there is the possibility to extend the current contract in the short term. Detailed talks will follow."

Corporate Communications

Judith Buchholz

Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65

E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys and clothes to strollers and child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to www.corporate.windeln.de.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk