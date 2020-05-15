windeln de : Upcoming admission of new shares from the capital increase carried out in February 2020 to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard)

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Upcoming admission of new shares from the capital increase carried out in February 2020 to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard)

Munich, May 15, 2020: windeln.de SE ('windeln.de', 'Group' or 'Company'; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and ISIN DE000WNDL219) provides further details on the admission of 5,171,144 new shares from the ordinary capital increase resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 27 September 2019, which was carried out in February 2020, to be traded on the regulated market. On 14 May 2020, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority approved the securities prospectus for the admission of new shares to trading on the regulated market. The prospectus can now be downloaded from the Company's Investor Relations webpage at https://corporate.windeln.de/.

The new shares with the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000WNDL219 could so far only be traded over-the-counter on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. They are now to be included in the existing listing of the Company's other authorized shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The Company expects the merge of both listings under the same International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000WNDL201 to be enacted on May 19, 2020.

