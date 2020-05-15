Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln.de SE    WDLK   DE000WNDL2T4

WINDELN.DE SE

(WDLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

windeln de : Upcoming admission of new shares from the capital increase carried out in February 2020 to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:20am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Upcoming admission of new shares from the capital increase carried out in February 2020 to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard)

Munich, May 15, 2020: windeln.de SE ('windeln.de', 'Group' or 'Company'; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and ISIN DE000WNDL219) provides further details on the admission of 5,171,144 new shares from the ordinary capital increase resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 27 September 2019, which was carried out in February 2020, to be traded on the regulated market. On 14 May 2020, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority approved the securities prospectus for the admission of new shares to trading on the regulated market. The prospectus can now be downloaded from the Company's Investor Relations webpage at https://corporate.windeln.de/.

The new shares with the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000WNDL219 could so far only be traded over-the-counter on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. They are now to be included in the existing listing of the Company's other authorized shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The Company expects the merge of both listings under the same International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000WNDL201 to be enacted on May 19, 2020.

Important notice:
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (the 'United States'). This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

Disclaimer

windeln.de SE published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WINDELN.DE SE
04:20aWINDELN DE : Upcoming admission of new shares from the capital increase carried ..
PU
04:15aWINDELN.DE SE : Upcoming admission of new shares from the capital increase carri..
EQ
04/30WINDELN.DE SE : Chairman Willi Schwerdtle and Dr. Edgar Lange resign from the su..
EQ
04/07WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de with update on the current situation regarding Covid-..
EQ
03/18WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/18WINDELN DE : publishes full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results; dive..
PU
03/18WINDELN DE : Charles (Zhixiong) Yan leaves Management Board of windeln.de
PU
03/18WINDELN.DE SE : Charles (Zhixiong) Yan leaves Management Board of windeln.de
EQ
03/18WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de publishes full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial..
EQ
03/02WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 105 M
EBIT 2020 -9,70 M
Net income 2020 -9,20 M
Finance 2020 4,10 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,53x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 8,55 M
Chart WINDELN.DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln.de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN.DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,20  €
Last Close Price 2,86  €
Spread / Highest target -23,1%
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Tim Kasprzyk Chief Technology Officer
Christoph Braun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN.DE SE113.55%9
AMAZON.COM, INC.29.28%1 181 062
WAYFAIR INC.91.37%17 323
ETSY, INC.84.27%9 678
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.93%8 614
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-3.30%8 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group