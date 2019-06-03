windeln de : appoints Charles Zhixiong Yan as additional member of the Management Board and strengthens team in China

Munich, June 3, 2019: windeln.de SE ('windeln.de' or 'Group'), one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe and to customers in China, announces that the Supervisory Board appointed Charles Z. Yan as an additional member of the Management Board. In his function, Mr. Yan is responsible for windeln.de's strategy and business development in China driving the further growth of the Group in the attractive Chinese market.

Charles Z. Yan brings extensive experience and expertise of the Chinese market to the Group. Prior to joining windeln.de, Mr. Yan was Chief Executive Officer, Chief Restructuring Officer, and Executive Director of the Tenwow International Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed food and beverage company, between June 01 and December 31, 2018. He has been acting as a Managing Director of Fosun Fashion Group and China Momentum Fund, a one billion US dollar fund managed by an affiliate of Fosun International Limited since 2015. Charles Z. Yan started his career at Unilever (China) Co., Ltd in 1994, where he was responsible for sales and marketing of personal products for five years. He then joined Seagram Company Ltd (now Pernod Ricard Group) where he was in charge of the Chinese business development. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Yan worked in the consumer investment banking department of Bear Stearns in New York as Vice President. He continued his financial career at Macquarie Group Limited, Yuanta Financial Holdings and Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong from 2008 to 2015. Charles Z. Yan holds a Master´s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Darden Graduate School of Business at University of Virginia, a Master´s degree in Accounting from Lubin School of Business at Pace University and a Bachelor´s degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (SUFE).

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Willi Schwerdtle comments on the announcement: 'Charles brings years of deep market expertise successfully scaling and developing businesses in the Asian market. We are convinced, that the addition of Charles to the Management Board will help the Group accelerating important projects in the Chinese business in 2019 and the upcoming years.'

The Group also plans to expand its presence in Shanghai. In addition to Charles Z. Yan, a larger team is being hired in China to strengthen the local market experience and presence. CEO Matthias Peuckert: 'We are currently setting up an experienced team in China as we want to further expand our position as trustful German company selling high-quality European products to Chinese customers. With Charles and other competent experts based in China, we are convinced to increase our revenues profitably.'