Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN achieves PCI DSS compliance

Designation addresses growing concerns about protection of sensitive data

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, announced today that its SD-WAN service has met the standards for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Version 3.2 Compliance. This important designation is issued by an independent, third-party Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) in the form of Windstream Enterprise’s Annual Report on Compliance (ROC).

“Data security is an increasing concern for all businesses, and customers, regardless of their industry, can have confidence that our SD-WAN solution has been proven to meet or exceed strict security standards,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management for Windstream Enterprise. “This represents another significant point of differentiation for Windstream Enterprise’s SD-WAN solution, further reinforcing our commitment to lead with the agility businesses should demand of their service providers.”

Validating PCI compliance is an annual requirement for all organizations that process credit card payments. Customers can leverage the Windstream SD-WAN Attestation of Compliance (AOC) as part of their audit, reducing their burden both in terms of people time and external costs as they work towards achieving or maintaining their own compliance.

In addition to its proprietary SD-WAN Concierge ™ service, Windstream Enterprise offers OfficeSuite UC ® and contact center services, Cloud Connect and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions.

