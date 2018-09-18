Log in
WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC (WIN)
Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN achieves PCI DSS compliance

09/18/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Designation addresses growing concerns about protection of sensitive data

0_medium_image001.jpg


LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, announced today that its SD-WAN service has met the standards for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Version 3.2 Compliance. This important designation is issued by an independent, third-party Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) in the form of Windstream Enterprise’s Annual Report on Compliance (ROC).

“Data security is an increasing concern for all businesses, and customers, regardless of their industry, can have confidence that our SD-WAN solution has been proven to meet or exceed strict security standards,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management for Windstream Enterprise. “This represents another significant point of differentiation for Windstream Enterprise’s SD-WAN solution, further reinforcing our commitment to lead with the agility businesses should demand of their service providers.”

Validating PCI compliance is an annual requirement for all organizations that process credit card payments. Customers can leverage the Windstream SD-WAN Attestation of Compliance (AOC) as part of their audit, reducing their burden both in terms of people time and external costs as they work towards achieving or maintaining their own compliance.

In addition to its proprietary SD-WAN Concierge service, Windstream Enterprise offers OfficeSuite UC® and contact center services, Cloud Connect and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including professional services, integrated network security and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact:
Sarah C. Davis, 720.529.7611
Sarah.C.Davis@windstream.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
