Windstream Enterprise delivers full omni-channel contact center capabilities with latest unified communications enhancement
0
10/09/2018 | 02:31pm CEST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, has enhanced its XCaaS service to give enterprise and mid-market companies the ability to seamlessly link customer contacts across voice, digital, and open-media channels. The enhancement leverages Mitel’s 4.1 version of its industry-leading UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to deliver one of the most comprehensive suites of omni-channel customer service tools.
“As next generations enter the workforce, demand for different types and channels of customer interactions are increasingly based on where, when and how the customer wants to engage,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “Organizations that can deliver a truly differentiated and superior customer experience perform better, operate more efficiently and can quickly develop market loyalty. This additional service offering helps create that environment.”
Research confirms that customer experience is as important as the product, and the transition to an omni-channel environment will become increasingly important for businesses that seek to outperform their competitors. As such, Windstream’s upgrade to Mitel 4.1 is a commitment to enabling a superior omni-channel experience within its extensive XCaaS portfolio.
About Windstream Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @WindstreamBiz.