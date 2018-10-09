Windstream Enterprise delivers full omni-channel contact center capabilities with latest unified communications enhancement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, has enhanced its XCaaS service to give enterprise and mid-market companies the ability to seamlessly link customer contacts across voice, digital, and open-media channels. The enhancement leverages Mitel’s 4.1 version of its industry-leading UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to deliver one of the most comprehensive suites of omni-channel customer service tools.



“As next generations enter the workforce, demand for different types and channels of customer interactions are increasingly based on where, when and how the customer wants to engage,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “Organizations that can deliver a truly differentiated and superior customer experience perform better, operate more efficiently and can quickly develop market loyalty. This additional service offering helps create that environment.”

Research confirms that customer experience is as important as the product, and the transition to an omni-channel environment will become increasingly important for businesses that seek to outperform their competitors. As such, Windstream’s upgrade to Mitel 4.1 is a commitment to enabling a superior omni-channel experience within its extensive XCaaS portfolio.

In addition to OfficeSuite UC® and UCaaS/CCaaS Mitel offerings, Windstream Enterprise offers its SD-WAN Concierge™ , Cloud Connect and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including professional services , integrated network security , and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption , Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com .