Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Windstream Holdings Inc    WIN

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC (WIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Windstream Enterprise expands Cloud Connect network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2018 | 03:31pm CET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise, a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that it is expanding the number of network on ramps to meet the demands of customers who need dedicated, predictable connectivity to third-party cloud service providers (CSPs). With multiple networking services options, scalability, agile deployment and threat mitigation, Cloud Connect delivers highly-available and fault-tolerant connections to leading CSPs.

Windstream Enterprise Logo


“Our ongoing investment to expand Cloud Connect demonstrates our commitment to meet growing customer demand,” said Joseph Harding, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale. “The regional Southwest is growing rapidly and has become a hub for the major CSPs like AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and Google Cloud Platform.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Dallas and Fort Worth were among cities boasting the largest population gains in 2017, ranking number three and four respectively among the top 15 U.S. cities. Expansion of this route affords customers access to major markets in Texas as well as easy access to other growing markets like Phoenix, Las Vegas and cities in Silicon Valley.

In addition to Cloud Connect, Windstream Enterprise offers its SD-WAN Concierge™, OfficeSuite UC® and UCaaS/CCaaS offerings and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including professional services, integrated network security, and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact
Sarah C. Davis, 720.529.7611
sarah.C.Davis@windstream.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
03:31pWindstream Enterprise expands Cloud Connect network
GL
11/19Windstream celebrates the holiday season with its Smart Home for the Holidays..
GL
11/15Ciena Launches Groundbreaking Ciena Partner Network - Ciena
AQ
11/14WINDSTREAM : SD-WAN Concierge improves network performance for national delivery..
AQ
11/13Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN Concierge™ improves network performance fo..
GL
11/09WINDSTREAM : recognized by U.S. Department of Labor for support of veterans
AQ
11/08WINDSTREAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/08Windstream recognized by U.S. Department of Labor for support of veterans
GL
11/08WINDSTREAM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/26Telecoms gain as Moffett raises view on AT&T 
11/21Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM 
11/20Will Uniti Group Ever Become An Everlasting Gobstopper? 
11/19WINDSTREAM : Some Good Signs Aren't Enough 
11/13WINDSTREAM AND UNITI : Lingering Lawsuit Creates Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 727 M
EBIT 2018 247 M
Net income 2018 -291 M
Debt 2018 7 668 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Windstream Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,18 $
Spread / Average Target 84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony W. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan L. Wells Chairman
Robert E. Gunderman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lewis Edwin Langston Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC80.54%144
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS10.79%244 491
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM3.92%82 972
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-12.83%80 742
TELEFONICA-5.78%45 047
ORANGE2.87%44 891
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.