Windstream Wholesale expands long-haul core network into Canada

LITTLE ROCK, Ark, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Wholesale a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that it will use existing long-haul fiber assets to expand its core network by over 200 miles into Montreal, Quebec. The expansion will connect Windstream’s network within Cologix’s Montreal ecosystem, including its MTL3 data center at 1250 René-Lévesque. Cologix is the leading data center operator in the Montreal market with nine data centers and over 400,000 square feet of space with connections to all the major cloud service providers in the industry.



“This Network expansion supports our continued mission to connect people and empower business to a world that enables infinite possibilities,” said Buddy Bayer, chief network officer at Windstream. “With the demand level for services we’re experiencing, it just made logical sense to utilize our fiber assets and expand the core network into Cologix’s Montreal ecosystem allowing any of their customers to cross-connect to Windstream for service.”

“Enterprises recognize the value and necessity of the cloud to accelerate growth, and we welcome Windstream Wholesale’s vast network presence to our interconnection ecosystem,” said Laura Ortman, president and CRO, Cologix.

Windstream will provide customers with up to 100 Gbps Wavelength Services and 10 Gbps internet and ethernet services at the Montreal location, enabling access to core U.S. routes terminating and interconnecting within the major New York City peering locations (60 Hudson, 111 8th Ave., 32 6th Ave., 165 Halsey), data centers and cable landing stations in Wall Township, N.J., and Ashburn, Va. Windstream expects services to be available in the first quarter of 2019.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map/ .

In addition to Wavelengths, Ethernet Solutions and Dedicated Internet Access, Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions to wholesale and resale customers including SD-WAN Wholesale , proprietary OfficeSuite White Label and Cloud SIP and PRI that are collectively designed to help wholesale customers increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreambusiness.com.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

ABOUT COLOGIX INC.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 27 prime interconnection locations across nine strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business-critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the internet’s new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit http://www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

