Windstream announces third-quarter earnings call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 8 to review the company's third-quarter earnings results.



To access the call:

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 1-866-393-4306, conference ID 8096447.

To access the call replay:

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 8 and ending at midnight CST on Nov. 22. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID 8096447.

Webcast information:

The conference call also will be streamed live over the company's website at investor.windstream.com. Financial, statistical and other information related to the call will be posted on the site. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 8 and ending at midnight CST on Nov. 22.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact:

David Avery, 501-748-5876

david.avery@windstream.com

Investor Contact:

Chris King, 704-319-1025

christopher.c.king@windstream.com