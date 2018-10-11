Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Windstream Holdings Inc    WIN

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC (WIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Windstream announces third-quarter earnings call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 08:46pm CEST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 8 to review the company's third-quarter earnings results.

To access the call:

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 1-866-393-4306, conference ID 8096447.

To access the call replay:

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 8 and ending at midnight CST on Nov. 22. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID 8096447.

Webcast information:

The conference call also will be streamed live over the company's website at investor.windstream.com. Financial, statistical and other information related to the call will be posted on the site. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 8 and ending at midnight CST on Nov. 22.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact:
David Avery, 501-748-5876
david.avery@windstream.com

Investor Contact:
Chris King, 704-319-1025
christopher.c.king@windstream.com

Windstream logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
08:46pWindstream announces third-quarter earnings call
GL
10/10WINDSTREAM : delivers full omni-channel contact center capabilities with latest ..
AQ
10/09Windstream Enterprise delivers full omni-channel contact center capabilities ..
GL
10/04INFINERA : Windstream Deploys Infinera C+L Solution, Sets Foundation to Double F..
AQ
10/03WINDSTREAM : Wholesale invests in core network to expand services for internatio..
AQ
10/02WINDSTREAM : Wholesale invests in core network to expand services for internatio..
AQ
09/28WINDSTREAM : DIRECTV and Windstream expand relationship to help support small bu..
AQ
09/27DIRECTV and Windstream expand relationship to help support small business ent..
GL
09/26Windstream CFO & Treasurer Bob Gunderman to speak at Deutsche Bank conference
GL
09/25WINDSTREAM : hires 450 technicians to keep pace with customer demand for high-sp..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Wireless players file to bid in first millimeter wave auctions 
10/08Uniti Group - Liquidity Trap Explored 
10/03Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank 26th Ann.. 
10/03REPORT : Four trade groups sue over California net neutrality 
10/01Hey You, Dividend Investor, Are You Doing It Wrong? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 737 M
EBIT 2018 276 M
Net income 2018 -416 M
Debt 2018 7 774 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 195 M
Chart WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Windstream Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,46 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony W. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan L. Wells Chairman
Robert E. Gunderman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lewis Edwin Langston Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC135.68%195
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.65%227 215
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.38%86 835
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-3.45%78 615
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 995
ORANGE-4.35%42 566
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.